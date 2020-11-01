Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook, who suffered in the injury in Week 5, was not initially given an injury designation but his status was changed to questionable shortly after the Vikings publicly announced the status of players on the final injury report on Friday.

When asked Friday about how Cook performed in practice this week, coach Mike Zimmer said, "Good. He should be ready to go," while noting Cook would likely have his normal workload.

Cook, who signed a five-year, $63 million extension with the Vikings before the season, has rushed for 489 yards and had a rushing touchdown in each of the Vikings' first five games -- bringing his total to 16 rushing TDs in his last 19 games.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.