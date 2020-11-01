Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan has requested a trade, but Washington has told teams that it won't deal the star pass-rusher, a source told ESPN.

Kerrigan, 32, is in the final year of his deal with Washington. The four-time Pro Bowler said earlier this year that he wanted to stay with Washington "for the long haul," but his playing time has decreased this season.

Kerrigan has four sacks this season and is the Washington franchise's all-time sacks leader with 94 for his career. He has played his entire 10-year career with Washington.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and sources told ESPN that several players and teams could potentially make deals:

• The Houston Texans are listening to offers for their wide receivers, most notably Brandin Cooks and Kenny Stills. Other teams have inquired on Will Fuller.

• The Atlanta Falcons are interested in trading defensive end Takkarist McKinley, a former first-round draft pick.

• Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku also could be on the move after requesting a trade earlier this season. Njoku later walked back his request, but the Browns have a surplus at tight end with two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant.

• The New York Giants are willing to trade older, high-priced veterans such as guard Kevin Zeitler and wide receiver Golden Tate. New York already traded pass-rusher Markus Golden to Arizona last month.

• The winless New York Jets would listen to trade offers on almost anybody on their roster. The Jets parted with two high-profile veterans last month, releasing Le'Veon Bell and trading defensive lineman Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• The Miami Dolphins have taken a call on star cornerback Xavien Howard, but it would take a "Laremy Tunsil type" of offer to pry him loose. Miami famously traded Tunsil and Stills to Houston last year for a package that included two first-round draft picks and a second-rounder.

• Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister is available in trade talks.

• The Philadelphia Eagles were listening to offers on tight end Zach Ertz, but the star tight end is on injured reserve and now barred from being traded, according to new NFL rules. Philadelphia has a similar situation with injured wide receiver DeSean Jackson, but the Eagles would listen to any offers for wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

• The New England Patriots have given few indications that they would be sellers at the deadline, but a loss Sunday to the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills could change that.

• The Minnesota Vikings are open to trading safety Anthony Harris if someone is willing to take on his salary and expiring contract. Harris, 29, is playing this season on the Vikings' franchise tag, worth approximately $11.4 million.

• Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III could be on the move after publicly stating this past week that he wants to be traded if his playing time doesn't increase.