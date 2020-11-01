Tua Tagovailoa sports a lavalava as he enters Hard Rock Stadium ahead of his first NFL start. (0:20)

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, including epic rivalry showdowns between the Ravens and Steelers in the 1 p.m. window and the Seahawks and 49ers in the late afternoon window.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 8 game guide.

More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?

Best Halloween costume

Usually the Sunday of Halloween weekend is a great chance for NFL fans to come to the game in their best costumes. We'll see some of that in the stadiums where fans are allowed, but the players helped to pick up the slack. Here are some of the best from around the league:

.@RGIII newest cast member of Money Heist 🔥💰 pic.twitter.com/g01UZg9bGA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020

This might be the winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/cLDuPK2lAE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020

Still time to celebrate 👻 pic.twitter.com/s8OsOOWSvT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020

Best arrival prior to first NFL start

The Miami Dolphins have anointed rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starter, and he arrived to Hard Rock Stadium sporting a Polynesian lavalava:

Best mascot fit

Poe, the Ravens' mascot, is looking razor sharp ahead of Baltimore's game:

Poe's got the game day fit rockin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ga99aqtB7j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020

Best auto wrap-NBA throwback-speaker combo

It's a very specific category, but Jakeem Grant of the Dolphins runs away with the title for Week 8:

Best tracksuit

Myles Garrett continues to impress with his arrival looks each week, and he gets the nod here:

Best QB strut into the building

Who ya got?

"The best time to wear a custom suit is all the time" 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4rOhpfLMJc — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 1, 2020

Best of the rest