Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, including epic rivalry showdowns between the Ravens and Steelers in the 1 p.m. window and the Seahawks and 49ers in the late afternoon window.
While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.
Best Halloween costume
Usually the Sunday of Halloween weekend is a great chance for NFL fans to come to the game in their best costumes. We'll see some of that in the stadiums where fans are allowed, but the players helped to pick up the slack. Here are some of the best from around the league:
.@RGIII newest cast member of Money Heist 🔥💰 pic.twitter.com/g01UZg9bGA— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020
This might be the winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/cLDuPK2lAE— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020
Halloween isn't over for @mackhollins 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/9ZCs0vtJj8— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
Trick or treat. 🤣#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/2pyhrzechq— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
Still time to celebrate 👻 pic.twitter.com/s8OsOOWSvT— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020
Spooky season continues...#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7q9omTgEyc— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
Best arrival prior to first NFL start
The Miami Dolphins have anointed rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starter, and he arrived to Hard Rock Stadium sporting a Polynesian lavalava:
Aqua looking good @Tua 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xJ98d5LgxM— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
Best mascot fit
Poe, the Ravens' mascot, is looking razor sharp ahead of Baltimore's game:
Poe's got the game day fit rockin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ga99aqtB7j— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020
Best auto wrap-NBA throwback-speaker combo
It's a very specific category, but Jakeem Grant of the Dolphins runs away with the title for Week 8:
#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ has arrived. #FinsUp x @_TheDreamIsHere pic.twitter.com/1I6wmfEAeO— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
Best tracksuit
Myles Garrett continues to impress with his arrival looks each week, and he gets the nod here:
⚡️📍 @FEStadium pic.twitter.com/2AQF6sjkCA— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2020
Best QB strut into the building
Who ya got?
Let's get to work.@Bose x @oakley pic.twitter.com/RblgRe07My— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2020
👍 QB1 👍#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/i4xDJ8aTq0— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020
"The best time to wear a custom suit is all the time" 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4rOhpfLMJc— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 1, 2020
Best of the rest
#MaskUpMichigan | @BCBSM pic.twitter.com/TYVZSzrE65— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 1, 2020
Too clean for Week 8. 💧 pic.twitter.com/IZVCS9BSzY— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020
In the building. 📍 #INDvsDET pic.twitter.com/35ygyydgWQ— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2020
❄️❄️❄️ #TENvsCIN— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 1, 2020
Arrival Photos 📸 » https://t.co/bUi1deUl3q pic.twitter.com/Gz18i9Wgbb
🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/gLAwW0tC3X— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2020
Back home at @HardRockStadium 😎#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/TauJxJW7Pq— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
📸📸📸 » https://t.co/NrqxbdiOUy pic.twitter.com/Lt8L0SHbjf— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 1, 2020