Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown, who came off the COVID-19 list after practicing with the team Friday afternoon, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"Trent Brown felt ill before the game, resulting in his deactivation," the Raiders said in a statement. "He did not exhibit any COVID-related symptoms."

Brown, who signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders in 2019, tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago.

He was limited to three snaps in the season opener at Carolina because of a calf injury, then he played a full game at Kansas City on Oct. 11. He has played 10-plus snaps in just 11 of 22 games since signing with the Raiders.

Last week, because Brown was not wearing his tracker at the team facility before testing positive, the four other starters on the offensive line had to self-quarantine and were not eligible to play until hours before the Raiders kicked off against Tampa Bay.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday that he wanted to see Brown's cardiovascular condition before playing him.

"I want to find out what his wind is," Gruden said at the time. "You know, he had COVID-19, which is a serious deal. So we have to find out what his conditioning's like. There's a lot of other things that weigh into this as well."

The other Raiders inactives at Cleveland: WR Bryan Edwards, QB Marcus Mariota, DE Arden Key, WR Rico Gafford and S Dallin Leavitt.