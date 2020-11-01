Lions block punt for first time since 2007, cash in with TD

DETROIT -- Miles Killebrew has long been one of the Detroit Lions' top special-teams players. He even re-signed with the club last offseason, in large part because of what he brings. On Sunday, he had the first blocked punt for the Lions in more than a decade.

The last time Detroit blocked a punt was on Dec. 23, 2007, when Casey FitzSimmons blocked a punt against the Chiefs.

Killebrew's block of Rigoberto Sanchez gave Detroit good field position, on the Colts' 32-yard-line.

Matthew Stafford wasted little time scoring after that, connecting with Marvin Jones on a nice corner route over Kenny Moore two plays into the drive for a touchdown and a 7-0 Lions lead.