The Pittsburgh Steelers took just three plays to flex their defensive dominance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane, filling in for Devin Bush, intercepted Lamar Jackson on a third-and-6 pass over the middle and returned it all the way to the end zone for a 33-yard pick-six -- the first thrown by Jackson in his career. Spillane took over for Bush against the Cleveland Browns when Bush tore his ACL just before halftime.

LB Robert Spillane picks off Lamar Jacksonpic.twitter.com/35P079A — Pittsburgh Steelers(@Steelers) Nov. 1, 2020

At the time, Spillane had played just one career defensive snap. Now, he's the primary replacement for the former top-10 pick, and he's more than filling his shoes. It's the second time this season the Steelers have scored a defensive touchdown on the opening drive, the first scored by Minkah Fitzpatrick on a pick-six against the Browns.