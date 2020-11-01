MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The first touchdown of the Tua Tagovailoa era epitomized everything that makes the Miami Dolphins rookie special. Tagovailoa stood in the pocket, identified the blitz and then delivered a slant pass to wide receiver DeVante Parker in tight coverage for six points.

With Tagovailoa's touchdown at the end of the first quarter, the Dolphins tied the game at 7-7 against the Los Angeles Rams. A giddy Tagovailoa, who was the Dolphins' first-round pick at No. 5 overall, leaped in celebration with Parker after the score. Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant then handed him the ball, which will certainly go into safekeeping.

Tagovailoa's touchdown pass came under duress. During his time at Alabama (2017 to 2019), he had 24 such touchdown passes, most in the FBS during that span.

Parker had only 0.28 yards of separation on Tagovailoa's first career TD pass. The 0.28 yards of separation was the least amount of separation of any passing touchdown in the NFL this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

It's also Parker's eighth receiving touchdown since the start of last season on a tight-window throw (less than 1 yard of separation), most in the NFL.

The Tagovailoa touchdown was set up by a brilliant interception by defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who dropped into coverage, fooling Rams quarterback Jared Goff into throwing the ball right to him.

Tagovailoa, brushing off a rocky early start, capitalized with the Dolphins' first touchdown. After the score, he was showered with hugs by teammates, including veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, whom he replaced as the Dolphins' starter a week ago.