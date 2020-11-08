        <
          Jake Luton's second career pass is 73-yard bomb, but Texans strike back

          1:27 PM ET
          • Michael DiRocco
          • Sarah Barshop
          As far as first career completions go, a 73-yard touchdown isn't bad.

          Jake Luton hooked up with receiver DJ Chark on the pass on a third-and-8 play on the game's opening drive at TIAA Bank Field. The Texans got no pass rush, which gave Luton the time to sit back there and spot Chark, who had beaten CB Vernon Hargreaves.

          Chark caught the pass in stride and dove into the end zone at the pylon. Luton had his first career pass attempt knocked down on the play before. He was starting because of a thumb injury to Gardner Minshew.

          Per ESPN Stats & Information, that's the longest pass from a Jaguars QB since Blake Bortles hit Donte Moncrief on an 80-yarder in 2018.

          Two plays after the Jaguars took an early 7-0 lead, the Houston Texans matched the score, with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Brandin Cooks.

          Cooks caught Watson's pass on the left side of the field and ran up the sideline for the score. Cooks now has nine receiving touchdowns of at least 50 yards in his career, the fourth most since 2014 when he entered the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The first two completions in the game combined for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

          This was the first time the Texans scored on their opening possession this season.