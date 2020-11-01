The Kansas City Chiefs used a pair of passes, though only one from Patrick Mahomes, to take a 14-3 lead over the New York Jets in the second quarter on Sunday.

Punter Tommy Townsend kept the drive alive by completing a 13-yard pass to Byron Pringle from punt formation, allowing the Chiefs to convert on fourth-and-4.

On the next play, Mahomes threw a more conventional pass, this one going 36 yards to Tyreek Hill for the touchdown.