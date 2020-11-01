ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will play the remainder of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots without starting center Mitch Morse, who suffered a concussion on Buffalo's first offensive series and will not return.

Morse was slow to get up after the Bills' third play of the game but eventually walked off the field under his own power after briefly being looked at by trainers. He left for the locker room shortly after, however, and was quickly ruled out.

The sixth-year veteran signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bills last offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He missed most of the team's training camp in 2019 with a concussion and the one he suffered Sunday already marks the fifth of his career.

In his place, the Bills inserted Ryan Bates before moving recently activated lineman Jon Feliciano to center on the following drive.