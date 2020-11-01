Colts' Nyheim Hines celebrates with fantastic flips after two TD catches

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines showed off receiving, balance and then gymnastics skills all one play that resulted in a touchdown on Sunday in Detroit.

Hines, a former receiver at North Carolina State, was lined up out wide as a receiver when he came around like he was going to take a handoff for a receiver from quarterback Philip Rivers on a reverse. Hines stopped, switched direction and then took a pass in the flat from his quarterback.

That's when the acrobatics started for Hines. Hines took the pass up the sideline, spun off Lions safety Duron Harmon and kept his balance long enough to get into the end zone for the 22-yard touchdown.

Hines hopped up and then did a backflip that would probably earned at least a 9.0 by the judges if he were in a gymnastics meet.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines flips in celebration after scoring on a touchdown reception against the Lions. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

He was only getting started. He scored again in the second quarter on another pass and celebrated with another flip.