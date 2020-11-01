Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler is being evaluated for a concussion after suffering a neck injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The third-round pick was injured while attempting to tackle Packers running back A.J. Dillon on the final play of the first quarter. Dillon took a handoff up the left side of the field before Dantzler, linebacker Troy Dye and safety Anthony Harris collectively brought him down, with Harris' right hip/upper thigh appearing to collide with Dantzler's head and neck area.

Dantzler lay motionless on the field for several minutes as athletic trainers helped strap his body to a backboard before taking him off. Dantzler was moving his fingers, according to the Fox broadcast, but did not show many signs of movement upon being carted off the field.

Second-year cornerback Kris Boyd stepped in for Dantzler on the outside after the rookie suffered the injury.

Dantzler was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after being designated as a higher-risk contact Wednesday. He did not practice during the week.

The Vikings, already thin at cornerback coming off their Week 7 bye, entered Sunday's game with five available players at the position -- Dantzler, Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand -- all rookies -- along with Boyd and Mark Fields II. The team is currently without its top two cornerbacks. Mike Hughes was placed on injured reserve Friday, and Holton Hill was ruled out with a foot injury.