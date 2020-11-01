Dolphins score TDs on offense, defense and special teams vs. Rams, all in the first half

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It's shaping up to be a historic, complete team game for the Miami Dolphins, as it's only the second time in the past 20 seasons that Miami has scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in a game. And it all happened in the first half Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

After what appeared to be a back-breaking Myles Gaskin fumble on the Dolphins' 7-yard line, Miami's defense made its own highlight play. Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah came free unblocked, nailing Rams quarterback Jared Goff with a strip sack, and then his tag-team partner Andrew Van Ginkel picked it up for a 78-yard scoop-and-score.

Van Ginkel's 78-yard fumble recovery return is the Dolphins longest fumble return touchdown since Jason Taylor had an 85-yarder in Week 1 of 2005 against the Denver Broncos.

Ogbah has a career-high six sacks already through seven games.

Jakeem Grant didn't want to be left out on the highlight day, making an 88-yard house call on a punt return with nine minutes left in the second quarter. He found a lane along the right sideline, a quick juke move made two Rams players miss, and then his elite speed took over as he cruised toward the end zone.

It marks the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this season, and the latest a season has unfolded before its first punt return TD since 1980 (also Week 8).