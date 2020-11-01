BALTIMORE -- Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after his arm hit field judge Rick Patterson.

Judon, a Pro Bowl linebacker, was removed from the game after referee Brad Allen announced the Pro Bowl linebacker made "intentional" contact with the official.

With 5½ minutes remaining, Judon got in the middle of a fight between Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. In trying to stop being held back from behind by a coach, Judon swung his arm forward and hit the right arm of Patterson, who immediately pulled backward.

Judon becomes Baltimore's third starter to leave in the first half. The Ravens lost two offensive linemen -- Ronnie Stanley and Tyre Phillips -- to ankle injuries in the first quarter.