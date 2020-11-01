Dalvin Cook is making history at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings running back became the first NFL player to score a touchdown on each of his team's first four possessions over the past 20 seasons, capped off by a short pass he took 50 yards to the house with 6:05 to play in the third quarter to put Minnesota up 28-14 over the Green Bay Packers.

Facing third-and-long, Kirk Cousins tossed a screen pass to Cook, who danced his way around Packers defenders into the end zone. It was the longest catch of Cook's career.

Cook is the first player in franchise history with four touchdowns in a game since Ahmad Rashad achieved that feat in 1979. He joins elite company as just the third Vikings player to record four touchdowns in a game. (Chuck Foreman also did it in 1975.)

Cook now has five TDs this season against Green Bay. He is the first player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to reach that mark against the Packers in a season.

Here are the three other Cook touchdowns on the day.