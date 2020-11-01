Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton left Sunday's game at Detroit with a groin injury.

Hilton suffered the injury at some point in the first half. He went to the locker room with less than two minutes remaining in the half. Hilton had two catches for a total of 9 yards before leaving the game.

The Colts have dealt with multiple injury problems at receiver this season. Second-year receiver Parris Campbell is currently out with a knee injury. Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. returned Sunday after missing three games with a calf injury.

Hilton, a free agent at the end of the season, is off to the slowest start of his nine-year NFL career. He went into Sunday's game with 20 catches for 242 yards and no touchdowns for the year.