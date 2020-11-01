Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the start of the third quarter because of a concussion.

Humphries was trying to catch a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill with 21 seconds left in the second quarter when Bengals safety Jessie Bates hit him as he came down with the ball.

The play was initially ruled a catch but was overturned. It would have been a 29-yard gain to set up a field goal attempt for Stephen Gostkowski. Humphries lay on the ground motionless while the Titans' trainers surrounded him. After a few minutes, Humphries was eventually able to get up on his own and climb onto the cart instead of being put on the stretcher that came out for him.

The Titans turned to Kalif Raymond to take Humphries' place along with A.J. Brown and Corey Davis when they used three receivers.