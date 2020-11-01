DETROIT -- Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay was ruled out of the second half of Sunday's game against Indianapolis with a hip injury.

It's not clear when Golladay was injured; he was not spotted on the sideline in the second half. Before his departure, Golladay was targeted four times by Matthew Stafford with no completions.

Despite missing two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, Golladay has been Detroit's leading receiver with 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

With Golladay out, the Lions have used Marvin Hall in the receiver spot opposite Marvin Jones. The Lions also targeted tight end T.J. Hockenson often during Sunday's game. In the first three quarters against the Colts, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to Hockenson 10 times.

Lions returner/receiver Jamal Agnew also was ruled out with a rib injury. He suffered it on an 11-yard end-around in the second half.