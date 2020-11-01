Seahawks' DK Metcalf races 46 yards for a touchdown vs. 49ers

SEATTLE -- DK Metcalf made one of the plays of the first half of the NFL season last week when he tracked down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker to prevent a pick-six.

In case you forgot how fast he is, the Seattle Seahawks' second-year wide receiver showed it again Sunday.

Metcalf caught a pass from Russell Wilson on an in-breaking route, turned up the sideline and outran the San Francisco 49ers' defense for a 46-yard touchdown. He turned what looked as though it would be a modest gain into his sixth score of the season to give the Seahawks a 6-0 lead following a missed PAT by Jason Myers in the first quarter.

Metcalf had 36 yards after the catch on the play, his most on a single reception in his career. It was also the longest touchdown allowed by the 49ers this season.

After he was held to two catches for 23 yards on five targets in Seattle's overtime loss to the Cardinals, Metcalf is already getting more involved early against the 49ers. He finished the first quarter with three catches on three targets for 50 yards and his TD.