Phillip Lindsay gives Broncos glimmer of hope with 55-yard touchdown run

DENVER - With just over six minutes left in the third quarter and in desperate need of something, anything, to kick-start an offense mired in a dismal day, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay provided a spark.
Lindsay burst through the left side of the Broncos' offensive line and rocketed up the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run for Lindsay since a 65-yard touchdown run against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 2, 2018, in Lindsay's rookie season.
The Broncos had fewer than 10 yards rushing in the game when Lindsay broke free and it cut the Los Angeles Chargers' lead to 24-10.