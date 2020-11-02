Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn finally had it Sunday after his team lost a double-digit lead for the fifth time this season.

Asked if it was time to start making changes with coaches or personnel after the Chargers lost at the Denver Broncos 31-30 on a 1-yard pass from Drew Lock to KJ Hamler on the final play of the game, a frustrated Lynn replied, "It's not time to make those changes."

"This is what we have, this is our staff, these are out players," he said. "So right now, what we gotta do as a group is figure this out -- why we're blowing these leads that we're getting, and why we're not finishing games, like we need to, in the fourth quarter. We did it last week, and we didn't do it this week. It's too soon for changes right now."

When prompted again about not contemplating changes, Lynn continued: "What do you wanna do -- go hire new players, go hire new coaches, right in the middle of the season? You can't do that. This is what we have, and we got to figure this s--- out right now."

The Chargers (2-5) are the first team in NFL history to trail after leading by at least 16 points in four consecutive games. In fact, no other team had done so in even three straight games.

Los Angeles fell Sunday after blowing a 21-point lead. The Chargers also lost after having 17-point leads against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively, then squandered a 16-point advantage to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 before recovering and winning.

The Chargers also blew an 11-point lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. They lost that contest in overtime.

L.A.'s players were just as frustrated and disappointed as their coach. After the Chargers led by 21 early in Sunday's game, the Broncos, led by Lock, staged a steady comeback. Denver appeared to have been stopped on the final play, but the referees called pass interference on Brandon Facyson on fourth down in the end zone with 1 second left, giving it one more chance. The Broncos then scored.

"I wish I knew," said L.A. wide receiver Keenan Allen, who caught nine passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, on why the Chargers keep losing big leads. "I don't know."

"It's very disappointing in the locker room," Lynn said. "These guys feel bad now."

Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert -- who threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions, on 29-of-43 passing against Denver -- vowed to "do better, watch more film and get back at it."

Even though he sounded upbeat, Herbert said that if anyone thinks he is, that person is wrong.