Continuing their roster teardown, the New York Jets traded linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, a source confirmed.

The Jets will receive the Steelers' 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick, the source said.

Just like that, Williamson goes from the league's worst record (0-8) to the best record (7-0).

He fills an immediate need for the Steelers, who lost linebacker Devin Bush to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago.

Williamson is in the final year of his contract, making $2.75 million (based on a full season) after taking a pay cut in the preseason.

Williamson's departure leaves a hole in the middle of the Jets' defense, but they plan to fill it with Patrick Onwuasor, who is eligible to come off injured reserve. They also have Blake Cashman, who sat out Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The Jets and Steelers had the parameters of the trade worked out before Sunday's games. Williamson wound up playing 56 of 66 defensive snaps, recording nine tackles, in the Jets' 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This has become pattern for the Jets. Two weeks ago, they traded nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Building for the future, the Jets have 18 draft picks for 2021 and 2022. The roster overhaul started three weeks ago when they released running back

Le'Veon Bell, who signed with the Chiefs. They also made a minor trade, dealing linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers for a draft pick.

Williamson, 28, has been a full-time starter since entering the league in 2014 with the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Jets in 2018, but missed the entire 2019 season due to major knee surgery. They explored trade possibilities as far back as 2019 and as recently as this preseason.

The New York Daily News first reported the trade.