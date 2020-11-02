TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals had two positive COVID-19 tests from the weekend, coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Monday morning.

Arizona was on its bye this past weekend, but players were required to come into the team's Tempe facility for testing every morning from 6 to 9. Once the positive tests were discovered, contact tracing was done, but Kingsbury said it turned up "limited" results. All tests Sunday came back negative.

Kingsbury declined to name the two players.

"So we're just moving forward with that protocol and taking it from there," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals return to practice Monday ahead of their game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Kingsbury said practice will be "business as usual."

Kingsbury said he's not worried that the testing might reveal positive tests later in the week.

"You never know with this situation as it's pretty fluid day to day, but I feel like having all the negatives come back from Sunday was a big step in the right direction and then just hopeful that continues throughout the week," he said.

Since training camp, Kingsbury has said it was a matter of when, not if, any of the Cardinals would test positive. Until this week, however, the Cardinals had only one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

"It's how teams handle it the best," Kingsbury said. "Those teams are going to be at the top of this deal and we understand that. And so as these things pop up, we have to be able to continue to move forward and next man up and all these things we've talked about throughout the season and we continue to talk about it.

"So guys I think have a good understanding of how we'll handle this, how we'll move forward, and we can't let it affect our mentality or how we approach the next week's game."