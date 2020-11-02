Green Bay Packers rookie running back AJ Dillon will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers because of virus-related protocols, league sources told ESPN.

"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement on Monday. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

"Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance."

Dillon's positive test was first reported by NFL Network and confirmed by ESPN.

Dillon, the Packers' second-round pick, played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

AJ Dillon played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams against the Vikings Sunday. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S via Imagn Content Services

It's the first positive test for a Packers player since August even though Green Bay has the highest 14-day average of cases per 100,000 people among all NFL cities, according to NFL Players Association data.

The Packers are on a short week with Thursday's game at San Francisco, and protocols require that Dillon miss the game.

That means the Packers could be without two of their top three running backs if Aaron Jones doesn't return from the calf injury that has kept him out the past two games.