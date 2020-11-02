Lamar Jackson throws two touchdowns and two interceptions, but his pass to Willie Snead IV on the game's final play is broken up as the Steelers rally to beat the Ravens 28-24. (1:59)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he played every defensive snap in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Humphrey announced his diagnosis on Twitter, and a source confirmed the positive result for the All-Pro cornerback.

I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 2, 2020

In a statement Monday, the Ravens said the infected player has begun to self-quarantine and the organization is now in the NFL's intensive protocol. The team has begun the process of contact tracing, according to the statement.

The Steelers' COVID-19 test results all came back negative Monday, the team announced.

Humphrey, 24, is the first Ravens player to test positive for the coronavirus during the season.

Last week, Humphrey missed practice Wednesday with an illness before practicing fully on Thursday and Friday. In Sunday's loss, he played all 53 defensive snaps and made four tackles.

Humphrey has been the top playmaker on a defense that ranks No. 2 in points allowed (18.8 per game). He is known for punching the ball away from receivers, which has led to four forced fumbles (tied with the Browns' Myles Garrett for the league lead).

Humphrey has developed into one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in coverage as well. He has allowed a 52.6% completion rate since 2017, which ranks behind only reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots (49.8%), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he's tested positive for coronavirus, a day after he played in all 53 defensive snaps and made four tackles in a loss to the Steelers. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Last month, Humphrey became the NFL's second-highest-paid cornerback when he signed a five-year, $97.5 million extension, which included a $20 million signing bonus.

This is the latest hit to Baltimore's secondary. The Ravens have lost two cornerbacks -- Tavon Young and Iman Marshall -- to season-ending knee injuries and will be without Anthony Averett (shoulder) for at least another four weeks. Baltimore (5-2) plays at the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) on Sunday.

The only other Ravens player to test positive was undrafted rookie Nigel Warrior, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the ramp-up period to training camp. Two weeks ago, starting nose tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming in close contact with an infected person.