Derek Carr throws the low pass to Hunter Renfrow, who hauls it in for the four-yard touchdown. (0:44)

Renfrow falls into the end zone on TD catch (0:44)

The Cleveland Browns are conducting meetings remotely Monday after a player reported experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms.

A team spokesman said that "while there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution."

The Browns have a bye this week after losing 16-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.