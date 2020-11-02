Joe Burrow throws for 249 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals snap a three-game losing skid with a dominant win over the Titans. (1:17)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are acquiring veteran defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In return, the Chargers will receive a sixth-round pick, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

The Chargers selected King in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. King settled in as the starting nickel corner and was named a 2018 first-team All-Pro at the position as well as a second-team All-Pro at punt returner. He was relegated to a backup role when the Chargers signed free agent Chris Harris, but resumed his role as their nickelback after Harris was injured in late September.

For the season, King played 248 defensive snaps (54.6%), posting 24 tackles and a sack. King was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Adding King provides much-needed help to a Titans secondary that was without rookie Kristian Fulton in their 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has also been out for the past seven games. King should see significant time as the nickelback for the Titans, since Fulton is on the injured reserve list.

King's cap hit for the season will be $1.1 million. He is set to become a free agent after this year.