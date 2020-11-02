Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that he did not consider replacing Carson Wentz with Jalen Hurts during Sunday's night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, adding that Hurts and Nate Sudfeld need to be ready in case that situation comes up down the road.

Wentz turned the ball over four times and ended 15-of-27 for 123 yards with a pair of touchdowns in a 23-9 win over the Cowboys.

"Carson is our starter, and we've got a lot of trust and faith in him that he can get the job done. By no means was I in a position to make a decision or make a move [Sunday]," Pederson said. "It's just something that we've got to continue to coach, we've got to continue to get better. He understands he has to get better in that area. We also understand that our backup quarterbacks here, Jalen and Nate, have got to be prepared, whether it's a situation like that or an injury situation where they have to go in and play. My mind wasn't there. I wasn't going there. I was going to give Carson every opportunity to win that game for us. He's capable of doing that, and I wasn't in that frame of mind."

Wentz is on pace for the worst statistical season of his career. He leads the league in turnovers (16), interceptions (12) and sacks (32), is 31st in completion percentage (58.4) and 29th in yards per attempt (6.1). His play had picked up over the past few games as he led multiple comeback efforts before tailing off against Dallas, which entered the game as the most giving defense in the NFL.

Hurts, the team's second-round pick this past April, has been sprinkled into the offense over the first half of the season, lining up all over the formation including at quarterback, where he's completed two passes on as many attempts for 27 yards. Hurts has played 23 snaps total. The offense has generated 215 yards (9.3 average) and two touchdowns on those plays.

"Jalen's doing a nice job. He's prepared during the week, and he understands the game plan," Pederson said.

"I think that you can't do go in and say, 'hey, learn the offense like Carson knows it right now,' but I think you can do some things with him that allow him to be successful if we had to. But he's in a good position. He studies hard during the week with Nate, and he's prepared if called upon."

Pederson referenced his experience during the 2015 season, when he was offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, in explaining why he is sticking with Wentz. The Chiefs started 1-5 but the coaching staff kept Alex Smith at quarterback, and Kansas City rattled off 11 straight wins from there.

"Not saying that we are going to win 11 straight here, but what I'm saying is, we are going to work through our issues. We are going to work through our problems," Pederson said. "Carson understands that we've got to hold everybody accountable, and it starts with me, and I'm going to look at myself in the mirror. I'm going to look at some of the decisions and calls I've made in the first eight games, and that's part of what this [bye] week is about, and it's about getting better. The only way we get better, especially with some young players on offense that are playing, who are getting valuable reps, is to continue to work, and they have to work with Carson. That's what we are going to do, and that's our focus moving forward."

The Eagles enter their bye week atop the NFC East with a 3-4-1 record.