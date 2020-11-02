Seattle Seahawks defensive end Damontre' Moore has been suspended six games without pay for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks' active roster on Dec. 14, the day after their Week 14 game against the New York Jets. So, the earliest he could return to their lineup would be Week 15 against Washington.

The 28-year-old Moore had a sack, a forced fumble and eight tackles in seven games with Seattle this season. He's averaged just over 24 defensive snaps and has also played extensively on special teams in his second stint with the Seahawks, who signed him to a minimum-salary deal on Sept. 3.

Moore was previously suspended for the first two games of the 2017 season, when he was with the Dallas Cowboys, for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He's also played for the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Raiders and San Francisco 49ers over his eight NFL seasons.

Moore's suspension is another hit to the Seahawks' defensive line. That group lost Bruce Irvin for the season in Week 2 and has been without Rasheem Green since the opener. Second-round pick Darrell Taylor is on the non-football injury list and has yet to play.

Green (neck) is on track to return this week off injured reserve. The Seahawks should also have Carlos Dunlap available for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after acquiring the pass-rusher in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals last week.