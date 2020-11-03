The NFL competition committee expects to present a resolution to owners that includes a 16-team playoff scenario in the event games are lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The contingency plan -- which could become more likely as bye weeks disappear -- would feature eight teams from each conference.

The competition committee met via video conference Monday, according to sources.

The contingency, if necessary, would take four division champions and four wild-card teams from the AFC and NFC conferences. The playoff seeds would be 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5.

NFL team owners had already approved a plan in March to expand the postseason to 14 teams, beginning with the 2020 season. That plan increased the number of wild-card teams per conference to three, up from two.

Information from ESPN's Kevin Seifert was used in this report.