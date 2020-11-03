ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Denver Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway and president and CEO Joe Ellis have each tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating at home.

Ellis and Elway both received their positive test results early Tuesday morning. Both have experienced mild symptoms, and team sources said Tuesday that neither Ellis or Elway has been in close contact with any of the team's players and coaches in recent days as the Broncos were already operating under the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

The Broncos' facility was closed for the players and other team employees Tuesday for Election Day, but as a precaution the team also told its coaches to work remotely from home. Ellis sent an email to Broncos' employees early Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m., revealing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ellis and Elway were notified of their positive test results shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

John Elway left the team's facility Monday after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

In a statement the Broncos said: "Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.

"While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.''

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Broncos currently have two coaches isolating under the league's COVID-19 protocols - Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell - though the team hasn't announced if one, or both, have tested positive for the virus or were in close contact of someone who did.

Broncos guard Graham Glasgow also tested positive last week and was moved to COVID-19/reserve. Running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive last month and has since returned to the team.

Team sources said Tuesday Ellis was not in the Broncos' complex Thursday or Friday last week as he was working remotely and only stopped in briefly Saturday morning to pick up his credential for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ellis did not attend the game because he did not feel well, the first game he did not attend in the last 26 years.

Elway was in the team's complex Monday, but left when he experienced some mild COVID-19 symptoms. Under the enhanced protocols, Elway has not been in close proximity with the team's players and coaches inside the team complex.