The Seattle Seahawks are releasing veteran tight end Luke Willson on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old Willson has played sparingly this season as the Seahawks' No. 4 tight end behind Greg Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister. They just activated rookie fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson from the non-football injury list, adding to their logjam at the position.

Seattle also has undrafted rookie Tyler Mabry on its practice squad as well as rookie seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan, who plays tight end and defensive end. Sullivan made his NFL debut at defensive end Sunday after being elevated for the Seahawks' win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Willson has played 10 offensive snaps in five games without a target.

Willson was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2013, the year they won Super Bowl XLVIII. He spent his first five seasons with Seattle and played for the Detroit Lions in 2018 before returning to the Seahawks the following year.

Releasing Willson will leave the Seahawks with two open spots on their 53-man roster, which figure to be filled by defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Rasheem Green. The Seahawks currently have a roster exemption for Dunlap after acquiring him in a trade last week with the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Pete Carroll has said he expects Green to return this week off injured reserve.