The Baltimore Ravens have six "high-risk" close contacts identified after All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday.

This doesn't indicate that those close contacts have tested positive for the coronavirus or will miss Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts. Humphrey, however, will be out Sunday because he must quarantine for 10 days following his positive test.

Those contacts will isolate and can be available to play Sunday if they pass testing for five days.

Humphrey tested positive Monday, a day after playing every defensive snap in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed one day of practice with an illness leading up to the game before returning to practice the rest of the week after testing negative.

The NFL sent a memo Tuesday asking teams to have players wear masks on the sideline and in the locker room during games.

In regards to the positive tests with the Ravens and Packers, the memo states "additional players and staff members were designated as 'High Risk Close Contacts' as a result of unmasked social interactions outside of the facility. In all of these circumstances, our medical experts have concluded that if masks were worn by players in both examples, the number of individuals that would have been designated as 'High Risk Close Contacts' would have been significantly reduced."

The NFL is also expanding the bench area from the 20-yard line to the other 20, to allow for more social distancing.

