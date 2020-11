JuJu Smith-Schuster is out $5,000 for showing too much leg.

Seriously.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted a letter from the league informing him he was being fined for violating the NFL's Uniform and Equipment Rules, specifically that "your stockings failed to cover your lower leg" against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Smith-Schuster also posted an envelope addressed to James Conner on his Instagram and said the NFL got the Steelers' running back, too.