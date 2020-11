Ryan Clark says the Bucs' adding Antonio Brown means opposing defenses can't load up on Mike Evans -- making Tampa Bay's offense tough to stop. (1:38)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown from the suspended list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Brown will have a role in Sunday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

"He'll have his role -- it could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays. I wouldn't anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we'll just see how it goes," he said.