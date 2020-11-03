NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have informed outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. that he will be released on Wednesday.

Releasing Beasley is a surprising move for the Titans, who signed him to a one-year, $9.5 million contract in March.

The sixth-year veteran played 118 snaps (24%) on defense this season, posting three tackles and a forced fumble. Beasley made his debut with the Titans in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Things got off to a strange start for Beasley and the Titans when Beasley reported to camp 10 days late due to an unexcused absence that resulted in a $500,000 fine. Once Beasley got to camp, he was placed on the non-football injury list.

The Titans were banking on Beasley to help their pass rush, but he wasn't able to consistently pressure the quarterback or register a sack during his time in Tennessee.

When asked about Beasley's effort, Titans coach Mike Vrabel might have foreshadowed the veteran's release.

"At this point in the season, teams are going to go in one of two directions, they're going to keep getting better or they're not, and we were a team last year that continued to improve. That's my charge now, is to make sure that we're one of those teams that keeps getting better," Vrabel said on Monday.

As a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2015. He finished with 8.5 sacks for the Falcons last season.

A questionable work ethic and passion for the game reportedly led to Beasley becoming a free agent.

The Titans also released veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long-snapper Beau Brinkley.

Second-year outside linebacker Derick Roberson is yet to be on the active roster this season due to injury and illness, but he will likely be called upon to take Beasley's place in the outside linebacker rotation along with Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry.