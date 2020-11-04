The Chicago Bears are releasing veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Ginn, in his 14th NFL season, had three catches for 40 yards in six games with the Bears as his playing time diminished throughout the season. Ginn had signed a one-year contract with Chicago during the offseason.

The Bears were Ginn's sixth NFL team, after stints with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

The 35-year-old has 412 career receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns.