SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One day before they are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers shut down their facility because of a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday morning.

The Niners confirmed the positive test after a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive. League sources told ESPN that Thursday's game is expected to go on as scheduled, pending more contact tracing and information.

In a statement, the Niners acknowledged the positive test and said they have entered the league's "intensive protocol."

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine," the statement said. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

After Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers returned to the facility and held a practice early Tuesday evening in preparation for Thursday's game against Green Bay. The Packers were slated to fly to the Bay Area late Wednesday afternoon.

Bourne's positive test means he won't be able to play against the Packers if the game goes on as scheduled, leaving the 49ers particularly short-handed at wide receiver after ruling out Deebo Samuel because of a hamstring injury and waiving wideout Dante Pettis. Receiver Richie James has been limited in practice because of an ankle issue.

The Packers, meanwhile, will be without running back AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, while running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin also have been ruled out after they were deemed "high-risk close contacts" of Dillon.