The Dallas Cowboys are changing starting quarterbacks again, with coach Mike McCarthy saying that Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush will be under center Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"With the opponent we are playing, we need more experience," McCarthy said Wednesday.

McCarthy said he hopes a decision can be made quickly.

The Cowboys started rookie Ben DiNucci in their Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards, was sacked four times and lost two fumbles, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Gilbert served as the No. 2 quarterback against the Eagles, and the Cowboys added Rush to their practice squad last week. Rush has completed the COVID-19 protocols.

Gilbert has been able to practice for just two weeks since being signed off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He has completed 2 of 6 passes for 40 yards in six career appearances with the Carolina Panthers and Browns.

Rush served as Dak Prescott's backup from 2017 to 2019 but saw only mop-up action, completing 1 of 3 passes for 2 yards. He was released in the offseason after the Cowboys drafted DiNucci. Rush had been with the New York Giants and had been on their practice squad until Sept. 29.

Rush has the most familiarity with the Cowboys' offense, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier have the most familiarity with him.

Andy Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, knocking him out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, according to multiple sources. Dalton did not play against the Eagles after suffering a concussion against Washington the previous week.

A source told ESPN's Ed Werder that there were no positive COVID-19 test results among the Cowboys on Wednesday.

