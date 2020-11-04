PITTSBURGH -- With a long night ahead for the workers at the Allegheny County ballot-counting site in Pittsburgh, some members of the Pittsburgh Steelers' organization are lending a hand.

A couple of players from the team purchased dinner for all the workers at the site Wednesday night, a team source confirmed to ESPN.

The Steelers have had active discussions about social justice throughout the summer and have advocated for each other and the public to be engaged in the voting process.

Members of the organization, including coach Mike Tomlin, were featured in a PSA commercial about the mail-in voting process during the election season, and the team also partnered with Citrone 33, a local foundation, to donate 5,000 masks to Allegheny County for elections officials at polling places in the area.

"We're professionally focused, but we have been talking continuously about being active participants in the political process and exercising our right to vote," Tomlin said Tuesday. "It requires no special meeting or no point of emphasis today. We all know what today is."