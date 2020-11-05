Adam Schefter reports on the Texans closing their facility after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. (0:32)

The Houston Texans closed their facility Thursday after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texans announced that they were informed of the positive test Wednesday night, and all their operations Thursday will be conducted virtually.

The team did not identify the player who tested positive, but ESPN has confirmed it was linebacker Jacob Martin. The Houston Chronicle first reported Martin's positive test.

"In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today," the team said in a statement. "The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team's operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

The Texans play the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday, and there has been no official word yet on the status of that game.