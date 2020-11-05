The Miami Dolphins are placing starting running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve with a knee injury which will keep him out for at least the next three games, coach Brian Flores said Thursday. Gaskin suffered the injury in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Dolphins are dealing with multiple injuries in the backfield as Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury that leaves his status for Sunday's game at Arizona Cardinals uncertain as best. If Breida can't go, the Dolphins will have to lean on Jordan Howard who has been a healthy scratch over the last three games after a disappointing start to the season.

"We got some guys banged up. Jordan Howard, he's always practiced hard. I think he's a good runner. That's why we brought him here. He'll get an opportunity," Flores said. "(Breida) still got a chance. Hamstrings are tough. We'll see how this goes throughout the week but we like the depth in the backfield."

The Dolphins traded for DeAndre Washington on Tuesday but he won't be eligible to play Sunday due to covid-19 protocol. That means the Dolphins will likely have just Howard, receiving back Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed in their backfield for Tua Tagovailoa's second career start. The Dolphins also have receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. and Malcolm Perry, each of whom have collegiate experience at running back or wildcat quarterback

Miami has the 28th ranked rushing offense averaging 98 yards per game, but Gaskin was the clear rushing leader playing 88% of the snaps Sunday and totaling a team-high 387 rushing yards on the year. Howard has 18 carries for 14 yards and three touchdowns on the season.