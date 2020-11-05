The Chicago Bears paused all in-person football activities and closed the team facility on Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

"This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Bears said in a statement. "As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today's practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league's intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

The Bears already placed two additional players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday: right tackle Jason Spriggs and right guard Germain Ifedi.

Spriggs, who replaced injured starter Bobby Massie for 65 snaps in Chicago's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

Ifedi tested negative but ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list because he was in close contact with Spriggs. As of Wednesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy expressed optimism that Ifedi could return for Chicago's Week 9 road game at Tennessee.

The Bears are scheduled to play the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Nagy is expected to address the media on a Zoom call later on Thursday.