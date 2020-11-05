        <
          Kansas City Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on reserve/COVID-19 list

          5:01 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          The Kansas City Chiefs placed defensive tackle Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

          Jones was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice for reasons unrelated to an injury. That makes it likely Jones was found to be a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 as opposed to testing positive himself.

          The Chiefs said earlier in the day that one of their staff members had tested positive. The team moved up its practice session by a couple of hours and then closed the practice facility for the day. Kansas City virtually conducted meetings in the afternoon.

          Jones leads the Chiefs in sacks with 4.5.