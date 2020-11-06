Perfect throw from Packers' Aaron Rodgers gives Davante Adams just enough room for TD

Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. Put it on repeat.

Four days after he caught three touchdown passes for the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams went back to work almost immediately Thursday night against the host San Francisco 49ers. He stretched out to haul in a 36-yard touchdown that survived a replay review -- one that showed he got one foot down and one elbow down against tight coverage by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

The 36-yarder was the most air yards on a passing touchdown from Rodgers to Adams in their careers, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information, and it was Rodgers' seventh completion of the season of at least 35 air yards, tied with Russell Wilson for most in the NFL.

For Adams, it was his league-leading eighth touchdown catch this season, and he missed two games because of a hamstring injury.

It also meant the Packers are now 8-for-8 scoring on game-opening drives this season. They entered the game with an NFL-high 33 points on opening drives.

Returning to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a calf injury, Packers running back Aaron Jones was impressive on the opening drive as well. He rushed two times for 17 yards and caught two passes for another 20 yards.