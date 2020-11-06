The Pittsburgh Steelers have been fined a total of $350,000 for mask violations in the win against the Baltimore Ravens, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The team was fined $250,000 for not wearing masks, while coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for not wearing his mask.

Tomlin frequently wears a Steelers-logo neck gaiter, but it was around his neck at times in the Week 8 win.

The Steelers entered the intensive COVID-19 protocol earlier this week after Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey had a positive test result following the game. Among other regulations, the Steelers held socially distanced team meetings in the indoor facility and were also required to wear masks at practice this week.

Since Humphrey's positive result, the Steelers have returned all negative tests.

The Steelers (7-0) haven't placed any player on the COVID-19/reserve list in the regular season, and no one from the staff has tested positive in the regular season.