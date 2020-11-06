Greg McElroy is critical of Nick Foles' performance of late and thinks the Bears should start Mitchell Trubisky for the rest of the season. (1:09)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is considered week-to-week with a shoulder injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trubisky visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon for further evaluation on his right shoulder, and it was determined surgery is not needed. Trubisky will continue to rehab in Chicago with the team.

He injured his throwing shoulder on his lone snap during Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday that Trubisky injured his throwing shoulder on a designed quarterback keeper that gained 3 yards in the first quarter.

The play marked Trubisky's first regular-season snap since Nagy benched the former second overall pick in favor of Nick Foles in Week 3. Trubisky did not see the field again following the one rushing attempt.

Trubisky, 26, has a history of shoulder issues. He underwent offseason surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and partially torn labrum in Week 4 of last season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Also, Bears right guard Germain Ifedi was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Ifedi had been placed on the reserve list Tuesday after he was in close contact with right tackle Jason Spriggs, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Dickerson was used in this report.