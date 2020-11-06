Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum break down the betting lines for some key Week 9 matchups. (1:26)

The Buffalo Bills will play without center Mitch Morse and linebacker Matt Milano when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, leaving them without two starters against arguably the best team in the NFC.

Coach Sean McDermott confirmed the decisions during a radio appearance Friday morning.

Running back Taiwan Jones and cornerback Josh Norman were also ruled out for Sunday's game.

Morse suffered his fifth career concussion during the Bills' game against the Patriots last week and was immediately placed into the concussion protocol. He has practiced this week, doing light aerobic exercise on the sideline. But he has not progressed in the protocol enough to be cleared for Week 9.

Milano, on the other hand, suffered a pectoral injury in Week 4, causing him to miss the Bills' next two games. He returned in limited capacity in Weeks 7 and 8, but his latest status can be considered a setback.

Buffalo signed 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee to its practice squad last week, and McDermott said it's not "outside the realm of possibility" to activate the linebacker in Milano's stead.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano took over for Morse at center last week and could do so again Sunday. With left guard Cody Ford's status also uncertain, some combination of Feliciano, Ike Boettger, Ryan Bates and Brian Winters will start at left guard, center and right guard.