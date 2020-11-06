There were four positive COVID-19 cases among NFL players Friday, including one from a Green Bay Packers player who played in Thursday's win over the San Francisco 49ers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Along with the Packers player, a source told Schefter that a Chicago Bears player had tested positive. The Cincinnati Bengals, who are on their bye week, also announced that two players had tested positive.

"The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19," the Bengals said in a statement. "We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols, players will test daily but will not be back in the facility until next week."

The Bears are resuming football-related activities Friday after pausing all in-person work and closing Halas Hall on Thursday morning. Earlier Friday, the Bears announced that right guard Germain Ifedi had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ifedi had been placed on the reserve list Tuesday after he was in close contact with right tackle Jason Spriggs, who tested positive for COVID-19.

There were no new positives among the 49ers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans or Philadelphia Eagles, sources told Schefter.