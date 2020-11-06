Seahawks fans on Twitter have been saying "Let Russ Cook" for more than a season about Russell Wilson. Mina Kimes examines the phrase's origins and the new approach to offense in Seattle. (3:37)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has filed a trademark application for the phrase "Let Russ Cook."

The listing on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website indicates the trademark would cover cooking utensils, cookware and cooking attire such as chef's hats and aprons. The application was filed Oct. 6.

Wilson's agent and attorney, Mark Rodgers, tells ESPN that all of the proceeds from the trademark will go to the quarterback's Why Not You Foundation.

"Let Russ Cook" became a rallying cry among Seahawks observers for the team to decrease what has been a long-standing reliance on its running game under coach Pete Carroll and to lean more on its $35 million-per-year quarterback.

The Seahawks have done so this season. They have the NFL's fourth-highest dropback percentage (67.3%) this season after ranking 31st (54.9%) from 2018 to 2019, according to ESPN charting. Wilson is the MVP front-runner with a league-high 26 touchdown passes, one shy of Tom Brady's record from 2007 for the most through seven games in NFL history.